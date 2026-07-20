Report: Baby Abandoned at Illinois Tourism Spot, Parents Fled U.S.

An infant was reportedly abandoned in the parking lot of a popular Illinois tourist site, and police believe the parents have fled the country.

Police responded to the Cahokia Mounds parking lot on the evening of June 7 after receiving reports that a baby had been abandoned in the parking lot and left in a car seat, News Nation reported. The child was transported to a local hospital for evaluation, and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services has since taken custody.

“We are aware of some questions regarding the investigation of the infant that was abandoned at Cahokia Mounds. First, the infant is healthy, safe, and in the care of Illinois Department of Children and Family Services,” the Collinsville Police Department said in a July 10 Facebook post.

The department said that while they have identified both of the child’s parents, no charges have been filed yet, and they believe the pair have fled the U.S.

“Unfortunately, investigators also believe that the parents have fled the United States. At this time, we cannot release any additional information about the parents as formal charges have not been filed. We appreciate the community interest and thank all of those who provided information to us,” the department said.

Cahokia Mounds is located in southwestern Illinois and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a state historic site that preserves the archaeological remains of a pre-Columbian Native American city.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.