Claim: Palestinian Authority Encouraging Israeli Arabs to Vote

The Palestinian Authority is allegedly actively encouraging Israeli-Arab voters to turn out in today’s Israel election.

The Jerusalem Post reports that this information was passed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee chairman Avi Dichter, who speaks Arabic fluently.

The PA is reportedly pushing for Arab voters to support the Joint List, a bloc of various Arab and communist parties running together.

Netanyahu has sporadically warned of high Arab turnout in this election cycle, saying it could lead to a reduced number of seats for the right-wing parties.

Joint List chairman Ayman Odeh appeared to confirm that there is greater enthusiasm among Arab voters in this election, saying during a visit to the mixed city of Haifa that he “feels energy” in the Arab community.

“We can bring about a historic achievement,” he stated.

A Joint List spokeswoman, however, stated, “Netanyahu and the Hebrew press are purposely inflating reports on Arab turnout to present a false impression that will keep Arab voters at home.”