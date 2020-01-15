Four Rockets Fired into Israel from Gaza

TEL AVIV – Four rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip into Israel Wednesday evening causing no injuries, the army said.

Two of the projectiles were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system and the other two fell in open territory.

There was no immediately claim of responsibility from the Hamas-ruling coastal enclave.

It was the first time a rocket had been launched from Gaza in some three weeks. However, sirens sounded three days ago in the Gaza border community of Nahal Oz as the result of heavy machine gun fire from the Strip.

Israel is said to have issued a warning to Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad against attempts to seek vengeance for the US’ killing of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani.

Hamas expressed its “sincere condolences” over Soleimani’s death and also eulogized the late Quds Force commander at his funeral.