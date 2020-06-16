Far-Right Antisemitism ‘Urgent Terror Threat,’ Report Finds

TEL AVIV – Far-right antisemitism is an “an urgent and ongoing terror threat to Jewish communities,” a top Jewish group in the UK has found.

According to Community Security Trust, British Jewry’s watchdog, its latest report on the matter reveals the “shocking extent of terror incitement and anti-Jewish hate” created and circulated by right wing extremists online.

The report outlines extensive digital “hate fuel”, including memes, videos, and hate speech that celebrates violence and terror attacks on synagogues, mosques and churches, and calls on others to inflict violence against Jews.

The far-right also peddles antisemitic conspiracy theories, with a central one being the Jews are behind a “Great Replacement” of white people through mass immigration from non-white nations, CST said.

Central to this is the ‘Great Replacement’ conspiracy theory, that alleges Jewish organisations and synagogues are using mass immigration to undermine white Western nations. pic.twitter.com/WV6RhKEGgd — CST (@CST_UK) June 12, 2020

“Even though far right terrorist attacks are perpetrated by lone actors in different continents, they view themselves as part of a single global movement, with its own online language and subculture that is developed and sustained on these platforms,” CST said.

“This is a global movement that has already sparked terrorist attacks on synagogues, mosques and other minorities in Europe, north America and New Zealand,” CST said.

Antisemites from the radical right "view themselves as part of a single global movement, with its own online language and subculture that is developed and sustained on these platforms," the watchdog said.

According to CST, the extremist views expressed were censored on mainstream social media channels so they were forced to move to alternative platforms like Gab, Telegram, BitChute and 4chan.

Some of the content was so extreme, the group said, both in terms of the violent imagery and sheer quantity of explicit antisemitism, that it could not publish the report in full. It added that that content has been shared with the relevant authorities.

CST warned that the situation would worsen if such antisemitism continued to spread unchecked.