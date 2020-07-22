Iran-Backed Hezbollah Says Terrorist Killed in Israeli Strikes

The Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorist group on Tuesday accused Israel of killing one of its members raising concerns of a retaliatory strike, the Kan public broadcaster reported.

Ali Kamel Mohsen Jawad was killed in an act of “Zionist aggression,” Hezbollah-sponsored media reported, referring to a wave of strikes near Damascus on Monday night.

British war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported five Iranian militants were killed in the strikes and four others were wounded.

Monday’s missile attack struck weapons depots belonging to Syrian regime forces and Iran-backed militia fighters from over the Majdal Shams area of the Golan Heights, according to the SOHR.

Syrian air defense intercepted the missiles, Syria’s state news agency SANA reported.

Seven Syrian soldiers from the Syrian Air Defense Force were injured in the strikes, SANA said.

The strikes, which came in two bouts, hit targets in the towns of Jabal al Mane, Muqaylabiya and Zakiya, causing “huge blasts,” the Reuters news wire reported citing a Syrian analyst.

“The Israelis have targeted a major ammunitions depot. There were several strikes and the blasts were huge. There are reports that Iranian personnel have been killed,” said Zaid al Reys.

Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah in May warned his terror group would retaliate if any militant was killed.

In the past, Hezbollah has carried out retaliatory strikes following Israeli operations. In August, the terror group fired three anti-tank missiles at Israeli targets along the border with Lebanon in response to the IDF’s killing of two Hezbollah militants operating armed drones.