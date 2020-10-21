An Israeli police officer who killed an autistic Palestinian man in Jerusalem’s Old City after mistaking him for a terrorist in a fatal shooting that rocked the country in late May will be charged with second-degree murder, the Police Internal Investigations Department announced on Wednesday.

The shooter will be given a pre-trial hearing prior to his indictment of reckless homicide, the PIID said.

Iyad Halak, 32, was walking to a school for students with special needs where he worked when two police officers said they spotted him with a “suspicious object” that looked like a pistol. When he failed to obey orders to stop, the officers opened fire.

According to Wednesday’s PIID statement, the two officers had been alerted that a terrorist was in the area.

The two ordered Halak to identify himself but he didn’t comply, and apparently terrified, he ran away. They chased him until he was cornered in a garbage room where one of the officers shot him.

The garbage room was in the Lion’s Gate area of the Old City, which has been the site of many terrorist attacks by east Jerusalem Palestinians.

According to Israeli media, leaked information from the police showed that the second police officer, who was a commander, tried to shoot Halak in the knees as he was giving chase, but missed. When they cornered Halak in the garbage room, he ordered the first not to open fire but was ignored.

The shooter denies this version of events, saying he never received an order not to open fire.

Some eyewitnesses claimed that they had shouted to police that Halak had special needs.

The tragedy, which occurred days after the George Floyd shooting in the U.S., generated an outcry in Israel and sparked demonstrations.

“The deceased did not pose any danger to the police and civilians who were at the scene, the police officer did not fire in accordance with well-known police procedures, and nor did he utilize more proportionate alternative,” a spokesperson for PIID said

The shooting officer’s commander will not be charged.