Israel Police Charge Cop with 2nd Degree Murder for Killing Autistic Palestinian in Incident that Rocked the Country

An Israeli police officer who killed an autistic Palestinian man in Jerusalem’s Old City after mistaking him for a terrorist in a fatal shooting that rocked the country in late May will be charged with second-degree murder, the Police Internal Investigations Department announced on Wednesday.

The shooter will be given a pre-trial hearing prior to his indictment of reckless homicide, the PIID said.

Iyad Halak, 32, was walking to a school for students with special needs where he worked when two police officers said they spotted him with a “suspicious object” that looked like a pistol. When he failed to obey orders to stop, the officers opened fire.

According to Wednesday’s PIID statement, the two officers had been alerted that a terrorist was in the area.

The two ordered Halak to identify himself but he didn’t comply, and apparently terrified, he ran away. They chased him until he was cornered in a garbage room where one of the officers shot him.

The garbage room was in the Lion’s Gate area of the Old City, which has been the site of many terrorist attacks by east Jerusalem Palestinians.

