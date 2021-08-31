The Israeli Border Police officer who was shot at point-blank range by a Palestinian terrorist gunman last week during riots on the border with Gaza succumbed to his wounds and died on Monday.

Barel Hadaria Shmueli, 21, fought for his life at Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba, where nightly vigils took place in the hope he might recover. He was laid to rest in Israel Police’s burial plot in Tel Aviv’s Kiryat Shaul military cemetery.

“Today we parted with the child who sacrificed his life to protect us and be the best man he can be,” Shmueli’s parents said in a statement. “Barel, we may be saying goodbye but we will never forget you. It was a privilege to know you and a shame we didn’t have more time.”

Soroka hospital said in a statement: “The medical team fought for his life and he underwent multiple surgeries during his hospitalization. Despite the intense efforts, due to his complex injury we was forced to determine his death. We share in the heavy grief of his family.”

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett tweeted his condolences to the family.

“There are no words that can comfort the family in its deep mourning,” he said. “Barel was a fighter in his life and in his death. He fought for his life until the last moment, as all of Israel prayed for him. I would like to embrace the family, which has lost what was most precious to it. May Barel’s soul be bound in the chain of life.”

A video shared widely on social media last week showed Shmueli, from central Israel, being shot by a Palestinian rioter who aimed his gun in a hole on the border wall. Other rioters tried unsuccessfully to snatch Shmueli’s gun away.

Shmueli was a sniper in the elite undercover mista’arvim unit, a unit in which soldiers go undercover posing as Palestinians, and had taken part in “dozens of operations to foil terror attacks and crime in the southern region,” the military said in a statement.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog also sent his condolences to the family.

“I am saddened and deeply pained by the passing of the Border Police officer St.-Sgt. Barel Shmueli, of blessed memory, who fell in the line of duty,” he said. “My wife, Michal, and I embrace his family and share in their heavy grief over the passing of such a beloved, dear son. May his memory be a blessing.”

A video shows Palestinians along the Gaza border fence this evening firing a gun into an IDF firing position. pic.twitter.com/WTln2UznEk — Anna Ahronheim (@AAhronheim) August 21, 2021

“Our hearts are broken,” opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted. “We prayed for a miracle. Unfortunately, the worst has happened.