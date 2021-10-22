Poll: Majority of Israelis Believe Joe Biden Worse for Israel than Donald Trump

A narrow majority (53 percent) of Israelis believe the Biden administration is worse for Israel than that of Donald Trump, a new poll found.

Only 35 percent thought the relationship between Israel and the U.S. was good, a dramatic drop from a year ago when 67 percent respondents said it was good.

Thirty-six percent said there was no significant difference between Trump and Biden and 11 percent thought Biden is better for Israel.

Forty-six percent of Israelis view the E.U. as hostile to Israel, and 24 percent view it as an ally.

Thirty-four percent believe the Abraham Accords agreements, signed a year ago between Israel and four Arab countries, are a turning point for Israel’s standing in the Middle East.  Thirty-one percent believe Israel’s standing has not changed significantly.

The rest did not know.

Thirty-eight percent of Israelis think Israel should not be involved in the Palestinian Authority’s economic crisis, while 28% believe Israel should bolster the PA. 13% think Israel should work towards weakening it.

The survey, conducted in September by Mitvim – the Israeli Institute for Regional Foreign Policies for its ninth annual Foreign Policy Index, polled a representative sample of 700 Israeli adults polled with a 3.5 percent margin of error.

