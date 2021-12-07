Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem Hails Lalela Mswane for Bravery in Defying Call to Boycott Miss Universe

Jerusalem’s deputy mayor hailed the South African Miss Universe hopeful, Lalela Mswane, for her bravery in defying the South African government’s call for her to boycott the annual pageant over its location in Israel.

“I thanked #MissUniverse South African contestant Lalela Mswane for speaking truth to power and not just being a beautiful but a very brave lady,” Fleur Hassan-Nahoum tweeted alongside a photo of her hugging the 24-year-old beauty queen.

I thanked #MissUniverse South African contestant Lalela Mswane for speaking truth to power and not just being a beautiful but a very brave lady pic.twitter.com/QkvpSq2Dap — פלר חסן נחום Fleur Hassan-Nahoum (@FleurHassanN) December 1, 2021

The South African government announced last month that it was “withdraw[ing] its support” of Mswane, citing “atrocities against Palestinians.”

Mswane was also maligned by activists from the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel.

Hassan-Nahoum’s tweet sparked a backlash from activists, prompting her to later respond: “Getting a lot of #SouthAfrican hate messages since posting about #MissUniverse and all I can think about are the groups that come to Israel from #SA expecting to see apartheid and being very confused when they don’t see and instead they experience racism from #Palestinians.”

Getting a lot of #SouthAfrican hate messages since posting about #MissUniverse and all I can think about are the groups that come to Israel from #SA expecting to see apartheid and being very confused when they don’t see and instead they experience racism from #Palestinians — פלר חסן נחום Fleur Hassan-Nahoum (@FleurHassanN) December 3, 2021

After arriving in Israel, Lalela expressed her “deepest gratitude for the overwhelming love.”

