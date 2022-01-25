Israeli Expert Panel Supports 4th Vaccine Dose for All Adults

An expert panel advising the Israeli Health Ministry on the coronavirus recommended administering a fourth dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to Israelis aged 18 and above, provided that five months have passed since they received a third shot or recovered from the disease.

The announcement came after the Health Ministry said the fourth shot, already administered to those aged 60 and above, offers three times the level of protection against serious illness than those who were thrice-vaccinated, and twice the level of protection against infection.

The ministry came to its findings after analysing the data of 400,000 people who had received a fourth shot and 600,000 who had received a third shot.

The Health Ministry’s director has not yet approved the committee’s recommendation.

The recommendation, however, was not welcomed by all.

Prof. Regev-Yochay from the Sheba Medical Center, Israel’s leading hospital, said the number of younger Israelis in serious condition is still low and administering a fourth dose to “young people is wrong.”

The Sheba Medical Center also released a a study last week that showed that while a fourth shot increased antibodies more than the third one, it was still not enough to prevent the spread of Omicron.