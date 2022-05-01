The Israeli security guard who who was killed by two Palestinian terrorists in the West Bank town of Ariel while shielding his fiancée was laid to rest on Sunday.

Twenty-three-year-old security guard Vyacheslav Golev was guarding the entrance to the settlement when two Palestinian terrorists opened fire at his post on Friday night.

He moved quickly to cover his fiancée, Victoria Fiegelman, who had been visiting him during his shift. Golev sustained multiple bullets from the terrorists’ Carl Gustav submachine guns.

He is survived by his parents and seven siblings.

The terrorists, identified as Yahya Mar’ee, 19, whose family is affiliated with the Hamas terror group, and Yousseff A’asi, 20, were arrested on Sunday.

Israeli forces also raided the West Bank village where the terrorists live, the military said.

In a statement issued by the Israel Police, Commissioner Kobi Shabtai said the arrest “is a decisive message that expresses the policy of the Israel Police, which operates on all of the fronts and with all of its units, including special forces, to thwart terrorism and arrest anyone who has harmed or who seeks to harm Israeli civilians or members of the security forces.”

Hundreds of mourners attended Golev’s funeral, including the mayor of Beit Shemesh, Aliza Bloch.

המאבטח שנרצח בפיגוע באריאל, ויאצ'יסלב גולב, מובא למנוחות בבית העלמין בבית שמש: "הגנת על המושב כחומה בצורה"@VeredPelman pic.twitter.com/RwgV4Lw34m — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) May 1, 2022

“You are a hero and you will be remembered by one,” Bloch said. “You died while protecting your fiancée and the people of Ariel.” The mayor added that the Golev family embodies the “Israeli story.”

Golev’s cousin, Vladimir, eulogized him: “You served as an example of what a good person in this world is,” Vladimir said of his cousin. “You had such a big heart, we will all miss you very much.”