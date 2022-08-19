Berlin Police Investigate Abbas’ Holocaust Comments

In this Sept. 19, 2014 file photo, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas gestures as he speaks during a media conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris. The Hamas militant group on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2017, said it has accepted key conditions demanded by its rival, President Mahmoud Abbas, including nationwide elections …
AP/Michel Euler
Breitbart Jerusalem

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin police have opened a preliminary investigation against Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas over his comments this week that Israel had committed “50 Holocausts” against Palestinians.

The remarks, during a news conference in Berlin alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, sparked outrage in Germany, Israel and beyond.

Police confirmed a report Friday by German daily Bild that Abbas was being investigated for possible incitement to hatred after receiving a formal criminal complaint.

Downplaying the Holocaust is a criminal offense in Germany, but the opening of an preliminary inquiry doesn’t automatically entail a full investigation.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz sharply criticized Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ accusation, made at a joint appearance, that Israel had committed a repeated Holocaust against the Palestinians. “For us Germans in particular, any relativization of the Holocaust is intolerable and unacceptable. I condemn any attempt to deny the crimes of the Holocaust,” Scholz wrote on Twitter today. (Wolfgang Kumm/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Germany’s Foreign Ministry said that Abbas — as a representative of the Palestinian Authority — would enjoy immunity from prosecution because he was visiting the country in an official capacity.

Germany doesn’t recognize the Palestinian Territories as a sovereign state, a position Scholz reaffirmed Tuesday.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.