NY-based Nonprofit Calls Palestinian Terrorists Killed in Gaza ‘Victims of Israeli Genocide’

A New York-based non-profit hailed by the Hadid family has released a protest toolkit for anti-Israel activists that included posters of terrorists killed in a three-day conflict between Israel and Gaza as innocent victims as well as chants that call for the destruction of the Jewish state.

Within Our Lifetime (WOL), which calls for a “globalized intifada,” has been behind several major anti-Israel protests on the East Coast in recent years.

“In response to the occupation’s latest genocidal attack on Gaza in which 49 Palestinians were murdered in cold blood between August 5th and August 7th, we have added the full list of the names of the martyrs in Gaza and high resolution posters of them to the bottom of the toolkit,” read an Instagram post by WOL, linking users to the materials.

“Print them out and take pictures with them at protests and at home to continue the call to honor the martyrs of Palestine,” WOL urged supporters.

WOL’s site does not distinguish between terrorists and innocent civilians. It also doesn’t differentiate between those killed by Israeli strikes and those killed by misfired terror rockets that fell short of their target and landed within the Strip.

Palestinian Authority's Mahmoud Abbas hailed two terrorists who were killed by Israeli troops a few days ago as “heroes,” telling their families in a phone call this week the nation of “Palestine” was in mourning for them. https://t.co/hBAM6bZ4Bj — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) August 1, 2022

Senior Islamic Jihad commander Taiseer Mahmoud al-Jabari (pictured top) is described as a “martyr” who was “murdered in cold blood,” as are Palestinian children who were killed by an misfired rocket.

In April, a Jewish counter-protester was attacked by demonstrators at a WOL-organized rally in New York City.

A month later, as reported by Breitbart, Palestinian-American real estate mogul and the father of supermodels Bella and Gigi Hadid, Mohamed Hadid, called on people to follow WOL leader Nerdeen Kiswani.

Kiswani started WOL after leaving a chapter of New York Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) for being too radical. She has shared pictures of herself on social media with Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PLFP) terrorists such as Rasmea Odeh and Leila Khaled.

Kiswani has rallied people to an armed uprising, with her group chanting “there is only one solution, intifada, revolution” at a protest outside the Friends of the IDF offices in March.

In 2020, Kiswani shared a video of herself threatening to set a man’s IDF sweatshirt on fire, the report said. That year she was named by the NGO StopAntisemitism as their “antisemite of the year.”