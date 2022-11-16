‘Are Ye ready?’ Israeli Pop Star Wears Kanye West’s Face at MTV Awards in Message to Antisemites

Israeli pop sensation Noa Kirel drew outrage and admiration in equal measure when she showed up at the MTV Europe Music Awards wearing a midriff-baring two piece outfit emblazoned with the face of disgraced rapper Kanye West, and topped with gold “gangster” chains with the Star of David.

Kirel, who will represent Israel in the forthcoming Eurovision Song Contest, posted a photo on her Instagram story of herself before the event covered by a blanket, and captioned it: “Are Ye ready?”

Kirel told Israeli TV station that she chose to wear the bold outfit as “a message for the whole world.”

“I am both Jewish and Israeli. We have been experiencing a lot of antisemitism, especially in light of Kanye West’s statements. I am proud to be an Israeli artist who represents Israel in the world,” she said.

MTV EMA named Kirel, arguably Israel’s most famous pop singer at the moment, the best Israeli act for the sixth year running.

Her hits include “Pouch,” “Million Dollar” and “Tikitas,” and the English-language “Please Don’t Suck” under Atlantic records.

Kirel, 21, completed her two-year army service earlier this year.

Kanye West came under fire for a series of antisemitic tirades, including saying he was “going death con 3 on Jewish people,” and charging Jewish people with having

“their hand on every single business that controls the world.”

He also said: “There’s so many black musicians signed to Jewish record labels. It’s like modern-day slavery.”

West was also exposed as obsessed with Hitler, and was even planning to name his 2018 after the Nazi leader.

Other Jewish singers have also come out against West over his comments.

Rapper Kosha Dillz, whose real name is Rami Even-Esh, released a song titled “Death Con 3 – Ye Diss” in response to West.

Writing the song “wasn’t something I really signed up to do,” Even-Esh told Breitbart News in an interview, but added that after West came out with his comments, “I knew I had to do something.”