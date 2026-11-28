A 21-year-old French man has been charged with traveling to the U.S. to murder a 22-year-old day care worker he had gone on only one date with three years earlier, according to Omaha, Nebraska, police.

French national Terry Kanmacher is accused of stabbing to death Lauren Becker Tuesday morning as she arrived outside the entrance to an Omaha daycare center, where he allegedly lay in wait for her in the parking lot for 45 minutes and attacked her, local news outlets reported.

According to police and news reports, Becker and Kanmacher developed an online relationship in 2023, which resulted in the French national traveling to Omaha for two weeks that summer.

The two met in person only once before Becker decided they were not a good fit.

She ended any notion of a relationship in September, according to police. In October, apparently after he returned to France, she was reporting threats he made online.

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said the young woman’s concerns about Kanmacher were “very detail-oriented” and that many of her concerns “mirrored what took place,” Fox News reported.

“It is clear that Miss Becker had ended the hopes of a relationship and was afraid of Kanmacher,” Schmaderer said.

Kanmacher’s resentments apparently festered over time.

The French national arrived in Omaha on November 22 on a “travel passport” and stayed at an Airbnb before going to the daycare center, Kids Can Community Center, where the homicide took place two days later, police said.

According to Fox:

Following Becker’s death, detectives said Kanmacher changed his travel plans and tried to fly out of Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport, where he was arrested by Homeland Security Investigations agents on Tuesday. He initially was supposed to fly out of Kansas City, Missouri, on November 30. Schmaderer described the stabbing as a “vicious” and “gruesome” attack, noting that it unfolded outside classroom windows where children were present.

The kids may have been spared the sight of the worst of the attack as a teacher quickly closed the classroom blinds to shield then from witnessing it, the police chief said.

The suspect is being held in Minnesota awaiting extradition to Nebraska.

Retired police officer Robert Butler, who initially handled Becker’s concerns about Kanmacher in 2023, passed away earlier this month after a long battle with cancer, but his reports provided homicide detectives with “critical leads” in solving the case, investigators said.

The Kids Can Community Center issued a statement on their late worker.

“We are heartbroken by this loss and extend our condolences to her family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing and working alongside her,” it said.

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the author of the New York Times true crime best seller House of Secrets and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.