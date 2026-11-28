Talkie, built by Shanghai company MiniMax, has roughly 11 million monthly users despite its 18+ rating and age checks that rely on users self-reporting their age.

Apple had previously required Talkie to raise its rating from 13+ to 18+ and removed earlier Talkie apps over objectionable user-generated and sexual content.

Child safety advocates criticized Talkie’s age verification, while a professor warned emotionally engaging AI companions can leave young people vulnerable as they learn to navigate relationships.

Apple has removed AI companion app Talkie from the App Store worldwide following reports that its artificial intelligence characters sent abusive and sexually inappropriate messages to children.

The New York Post reports that Talkie has roughly 11 million monthly users and was built by the Shanghai company MiniMax. Apple pulled it after Australia’s ABC News and the UK’s Bureau of Investigative Journalism published reports on Wednesday alleging the app’s AI characters had sent abusive or sexually inappropriate messages to minors.

The app carries an 18+ rating on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, and it claims to bar users under 14 or under 16, depending on the country, from signing up. Child safety advocates have criticized Talkie’s age verification, which just asks users to self-report their age.

Apple told Fox Business it enforces App Review Guidelines that prohibit offensive, sexual, or pornographic material. The company has clashed with this app before. Apple rejected an earlier version, “Talkie: Personalized AI Chats,” in July 2023 because it carried a 13+ rating, and made the developer raise that rating to 18+ before it could launch. Apple removed that app entirely in December 2024 over objectionable user-generated content, then pulled the developer’s other app, “Talkie Lab – AI Playground,” for sexual content.

Apple has also tightened its broader rules for apps like this one. As of November 16, developers must declare whether their apps include “Dating and Relationships” features, and that disclosure automatically triggers a minimum 18+ rating. All apps must complete the declaration by January 12th, 2027. In Australia, Apple users must also confirm they’re 18 or older before downloading any app rated 18+.

Talkie launched in 2023 under the tagline “Your dream chat partner awaits,” offering companions built for sustained emotional engagement and human-like interactions, often with romantic undertones and immersive storylines.

Tama Leaver, an internet studies professor at Curtin University, told ABC News that the design of apps like Talkie is risky for young people who are still learning how to navigate relationships. “These tools really push on the edges of trying to keep young people engaging as much as possible, but there is no real sense of appropriateness in doing so,” Leaver said. He added, “It might be the case that a young person is actually investing quite heavily in the emotional landscape of… these apps and making themselves quite vulnerable.”

Talkie’s removal is the latest in a run of controversies around AI companion products. Elon Musk’s Grok chatbot drew criticism from governments after it was used to generate sexualized images of women and children. Character.ai, another maker of AI companions, faces several lawsuits in the United States over its chatbots’ inappropriate interactions with minors. In July, China cracked down on domestic AI companion apps, including Xingye, banning intimate relationships for minors and ordering platforms to build guardrails against emotional dependency and addiction risks.

These and other recent AI developments were presaged in the breakout book by Breitbart News social media director Wynton titled: Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI, the first and only New York Times bestselling AI book written from a conservative perspective. “AI isn’t just a tool,” says Hall. “It is also political power. The challenge is knowing how to seize the ‘roses’ of AI while averting its many ‘landmines.’”

Read more at the New York Post here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.