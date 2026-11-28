A “faith toolkit” has advised female police officers to abide by Islamic gender standards while policing Muslim communities.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has claimed that the guidance is another example of “two-tier” policing.

Female police officers in Britain have been told to “dress modestly” and avoid speaking to members of the opposite sex while dealing with Muslim communities in guidance that has been held up as further evidence of two-tier policing in the UK.

A “Faith Toolkit” produced by the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) and the College of Policing, in conjunction with various religious policing groups, has come under criticism for allegedly giving disproportionate deference and attention towards Muslims in Britain.

According to London’s Daily Telegraph, which obtained the guidance, the section on dealing with Islamic communities was “longer and more detailed than the other 22 religions listed”.

Officers were advised that “cultural factors should be considered when interacting with the opposite sex” and that female officers should specifically “dress modestly” during interactions with Muslims. They were also told not to use dogs while carrying out their duties in Islamic areas.

“Please consider the following when visiting a mosque or Muslim household: Avoid entering parts of the building designated for members of the opposite sex,” the advice stated

“Cultural factors should be considered when interacting with the opposite sex. This applies to physical interaction and verbal communication. In some situations, someone from the same sex would be best placed to interact with a Muslim individual.”

The “toolkit” also told officers to be on the lookout for “anti-Muslim hate”. According to The Telegraph, no other religion is singled out in such a manner, including Judaism, despite the soaring levels of antisemitic attacks in Britain following the October 7th, 2023 terror attacks on Israel committed by Hamas jihadists.

Officers were advised that hate towards Muslims could spike following terror attacks or “international events such as elections”.

Responding to the guidance, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage remarked: “This is outrageous and yet more proof of institutional two-tier policing. The police should not be bending over backwards to placate sexist and outdated cultures. If the police actually believed in equality before the law, the NPCC would remove this immediately and those responsible would be fired.”

It comes in the wake of Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood admitting earlier this month that there have been “examples of differential treatment” and that police forces should seek to reverse the “corrosive and growing perception of two-tier policing”.

Accusations of two-tier policing in Britain trace back to the grooming gang scandal, in which police forces were revealed to have actively discouraged investigations into predominantly Pakistani Muslim child rape gangs for fear of appearing racist or of stoking local tensions.

In an infamous instance, a report from the Mayor of Greater Manchester found that police officers were told to focus on arresting offenders of “other ethnicities” while a 97-member strong South Asian grooming gang systematically sexually abused 57 young girls.

Defending the “toolkit”, a spokesman for the NPCC said: “Policing serves and protects everyone regardless of faith, background or belief. The law applies equally to all. Policing operates within increasingly diverse communities. This guidance is a practical toolkit to help officers and staff to understand and engage effectively with different communities. Religious and cultural considerations do not override the law or the operational duties of police officers.

“In collating the guidance, the same process has been followed for every faith group covered and the content covers broadly the same areas for 23 different faiths and beliefs. Our model of policing by consent depends on public trust. It is good policing to build relationships with different communities so they are more likely to report crimes, cooperate with investigations or seek help when they need it. Our approach is to be fair in how we treat the public and our workforce, impartial in how we use our powers and make decisions, and inclusive in how we understand and serve communities.”