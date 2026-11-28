Thousands of people took to the streets Friday in Puerto Rico’s capital, San Juan, the protesters expressing their anger over record high electricity rates, the surge in the cost of living, and deterioration in basic services, according to a report by the Associated Press.

“Retirees, university students, bus drivers and others joined the protest organized by some 30 groups ranging from unions to religious organizations. The crowds gathered in front of the largest mall in the Caribbean on Black Friday for what organizers dubbed the ‘Day of National Outrage,’” AP reported.

Demonstrators, reportedly amassed by 30 organizations, also arrived by bus in San Juan from other cities and towns across the island.

Asked what problems Puerto Rico had, 74-year-old Radamés García Badillo told AP, “Where to start? The outrage is absolute.”

He and other protesters complained that power and water services were unreliable, with his community going dark weekly for several hours, and criticized the increase in basic living costs.

“We’re buying less because things are extremely expensive,” he said. “For us retirees, it is essential to make every dollar stretch.”

The protest is one of the largest in the U.S. territory since Gov. Jenniffer González took office in January 2025. Formerly the chairman of the Puerto Rico Republican Party, Gonzalez currently is affiliated with the New Progressive Party, the island’s pro-statehood political entity.

The number of participants in the demonstration increased throughout the day and protesters took over one of the large island’s main highways, forcing its closure.

“Things have never been good in Puerto Rico, but they keep getting worse,” Verónica Ishtar told the wire service.

The 22-year-old visual arts student drew sketches of the demonstrators as the event unfolded. This week alone, she said, the electricity went out a dozen times, yet she struggles to pay her power bill.

“Monthly electricity bills for some residential customers recently rose about 18%, from $229 to $271,” AP reported.

The new rate of 33.86 cents per kWh is nearly twice the rate of 18.3 cents per kWh for residential customers in the U.S. mainland per the U.S. Energy Information Administration, according to AP.

On Wednesday, Puerto Rico’s Supreme Court narrowly approved canceling the government’s contract with Luma Energy, a private company that oversees the island’s transmission and distribution of power.

The governor supported the ruling, but many now worry about what the future holds regarding electricity.

Crews are still repairing a power grid that Hurricane Maria destroyed in 2017, an old system which was already hampered by lack of maintenance and investment.

Puerto Rico’s Association of Industries previously warned that the cancellation could “discourage private investment and jeopardize the continuity of projects in progress.”

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more