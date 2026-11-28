Podcaster Joe Rogan said that Republicans should not act surprised at the 2026 midterm election results, asserting that they engaged in “stupid bullshit” that pushed voters toward Democrats.

Rogan issued his analysis of the midterm results during an interview with former Navy SEAL Jocko Willink on Wednesday’s episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, saying he cannot understand the surprise that Republicans showed after the election.

“I think that’s one of the things about this midterms. People are like, ‘Well, how do you feel about the midterms?’ I’m like, ‘This is what’s supposed to happen, okay?’ And if you’re a Republican and you’re like, ‘I can’t believe we lost, I can’t believe we lost,’ that’s how it’s supposed to be,” he said.

“You can’t just want your team to win always,” he continued. “If your team does stupid things and says a bunch of things that they were going to do but didn’t do, says they’re never going to do that, but then they do it, you break a bunch of promises, you have a bunch of fucking loony people that are running everything, they get corrupted, there’s a lot fucking chaos going on, people are supposed to vote it out. That’s supposed to happen.”

While Rogan believed that Republicans would “regroup,” he said that voters have had enough of “stupid bullshit.”

“Realize, the American people aren’t going to tolerate any of this stupid shit anymore,” he said.

Rogan even went as far to say that Republicans thought they could “just fuck everything up and expect to keep winning.”

“You can’t lie to everybody or at least break promises and expect to keep winning. That’s not what this is supposed to be about,” he said.

The podcaster offered an anecdote of friends in Texas who flipped blue.

“I know a lot of Republicans that voted blue down the line right here in Texas because they were sick of it,” Rogan said. “They’re sick of this bullshit with THC, they’re sick of the war, they’re sick of so many things. They’re sick of the Epstein files not being released. Everything pissed them off. They’re like, ‘You didn’t do anything you said you were going to do, fuck you.’”