Sources said intruders exploited an unidentified software vulnerability to access Cloud One’s control plane, while investigators brought in Cyber Command to assess the damage.

The breach paused migrations of back-office applications, blocked updates to existing applications, and led to some users losing administrator rights, according to sources.

Cloud One supports personnel, pay, logistics, maintenance, air-defense, and munitions systems, as broader concern grows over cyber incidents targeting cloud-based networks.

Hackers have reportedly broken into Cloud One, the US Air Force’s primary cloud computing platform, potentially exposing sensitive tactical, personnel and logistics data, according to Reuters.

Reuters reports that the intrusion was discovered within roughly the past month, during work to upgrade the system, two sources said, and it disrupted operations across the platform. Reuters could not determine who carried out the breach, how far it spread, or whether hackers managed to steal data.

“A breach here is a big deal,” one of the sources said.

Cloud One launched in 2017 as a single hub for the Air Force’s IT needs, pooling resources from four providers: Microsoft, Amazon, Oracle and Google’s parent company Alphabet. It supports applications that handle personnel records, pay, logistics and maintenance, along with the Cloud-Based Command and Control system, which pulls together air defense radar and other data feeds across North America, and the Theater Integrated Combat Munitions System, which tracks bombs and missiles at more than 200 Air Force locations worldwide. Two sources described Cloud One as one of the U.S. military’s largest cloud platforms.

One source said the intruders exploited a software vulnerability to reach the control plane, the layer that manages and configures the cloud environment, and called the access a “universal remote.”

Investigators brought in Cyber Command, the military’s cyber force, to help assess the damage, one source said. Cyber Command did not respond to requests for comment.

The fallout has been immediate. Efforts to migrate back-office applications onto Cloud One, long a priority for the military, have been paused, according to sources. Updates to applications already running on the platform were blocked too, which kept Air Force personnel from applying fixes just as a fresh batch of serious software vulnerabilities was disclosed across the tech industry. Some users reportedly had their administrator rights revoked as well.

SAIC served as Cloud One’s prime contractor until Leidos took over in 2025. SAIC did not respond to a request for comment. Leidos referred questions to the Air Force.

The Air Force, in a statement to Reuters, said it “does not comment on the security posture, vulnerabilities or operational status of specific networks and systems,” adding: “We continuously take prudent measures to protect Department (of the Air Force) information, systems and mission capabilities.”

The breach comes amid broader unease over AI-powered cyber intrusions targeting cloud-based networks. The US government is already dealing with at least six other recently disclosed cyber incidents: two at the FBI, an earlier hack involving Pentagon data, a leak of Department of Homeland Security personnel information, a breach affecting at least two spy agencies, and an incident at the Treasury Department.

It is not yet known if AI played a role either in aiding the hackers or in discovering the attack. Hacking and other recent AI developments were presaged in the breakout book by Breitbart News social media director Wynton titled: Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI, the first and only New York Times bestselling AI book written from a conservative perspective. “AI isn’t just a tool,” says Hall. “It is also political power. The challenge is knowing how to seize the ‘roses’ of AI while averting its many ‘landmines.’”

Read more at Reuters here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.