Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-MO) on Friday rejected a demand from two senior congressional Democrats that the Trump administration remove newly published USAID records from the agency’s website, writing that Democrats are “running scared.”

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY) sent the letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio and acting USAID Administrator Bill Woolf on Wednesday, and their offices made it public Thursday.

“No way. It’s time to end the grift,” Schmitt posted on X, alongside images of the letter. “The foreign policy establishment has had their way for too long. It’s a powerful force in Permanent Washington but it’s time to stand up for American taxpayers.”

“Taxpayers are tired of being treated as hosts for the foreign aid corruption virus,” he added.

The two ranking members claimed the posted links contain personally identifiable information “in likely contravention of federal law and regulations.” Shaheen, who leads Democrats on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Meeks, the top Democrat on House Foreign Affairs, urged the two officials to delete the material and bring the site into compliance with the Privacy Act.

They also argued the release was built to “tarnish USAID’s decades of work promoting freedom and democracy abroad” and to “cover up the appalling impact of the agency’s closure, which caused millions of preventable deaths.” Selective publishing of certain files “serves no purpose other than to sow disinformation,” they claimed.

The Trump administration posted 248 internal records on USAID.gov on Tuesday night, a 1.1-gigabyte archive of emails, memos, chat logs, and videos running from 2021 to 2024. The trove includes a 92-page “Disinformation Primer” written in February 2021 and 2022 message chains showing agency staff asking Facebook to pull down posts.

Schmitt sued the Biden administration over its contacts with social media platforms while serving as Missouri attorney general. The former state attorney general called the agency “the biggest money laundering scam perpetrated on the American taxpayer in U.S. history” on Wednesday and said he led the Senate rescissions bill that “ripped away $9B from the corrupt organization.”

The Missouri Republican has also urged the Justice Department to open an investigation.

“How far does the corruption go? The American people deserve to know,” he said.

A State Department spokesperson told Newsweek the department “welcomes” the file release as part of an effort to “protect U.S. taxpayer dollars from waste, fraud, and abuse.”

Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) said lawmakers should examine how much USAID money “made its way back into dark money accounts funding Democrats.”