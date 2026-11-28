Elon Musk said Saturday that the U.S. Agency for International Development was a “regime change operation for global homogenization,” responding to a post by Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-MO) urging further investigations into the agency.

Musk, who ran the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) effort that dismantled USAID, wrote that the surviving programs sit at the State Department. “Whatever parts of it that vaguely seemed like they might actually help people are still being funded via the State Department,” he added.

Schmitt had posted an hour earlier that the USAID documents undercut two Democrat talking points, affordability and corruption. “USAID and other foreign aid scams are the biggest money laundering operations in US history,” the Missouri Republican wrote.

In a video attached to the post, the former state attorney general said Democrats never cared about affordability and want to send more overseas. “They want to supercharge that come January,” he said.

He urged the Justice Department on Wednesday to keep digging. “How far does the corruption go? The American people deserve to know,” Schmitt said.

The administration posted 248 internal USAID records to the agency’s website Tuesday night. The archive runs 1.1 gigabytes. Emails, memos, and videos in it date from 2021 through 2024, including a 92-page “Disinformation Primer” written in February 2021. Other 2022 exchanges show employees pressing Facebook to remove posts. Schmitt refused a Democrat request Friday to take the files down.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY) sent a letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio and acting USAID Administrator Bill Woolf. The files carry personally identifiable information “in likely contravention of federal law and regulations,” they argued. The two claimed the release was meant to tarnish the agency.

Democrats take both chambers in January. Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) called for an investigation Friday into how much USAID money reached dark money accounts funding Democrats, while Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA), the likely incoming Oversight chairman, has said his committee will examine Musk’s DOGE work.

Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-WY) said reconciliation should lock the cuts in place. “We need to make sure that the cutting of those programs stays permanent,” she said.