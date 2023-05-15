Israeli Swimmer Finds Roman Marble Treasures from Ancient Shipwreck

A swimmer exploring the water off the coast of an Israeli town discovered marble treasures from an ancient Roman shipwreck, the Israel Antiquities Authority announced Monday.

מטען ספינה, הכולל פריטי שיש עצומים מלפני 1800 שנה התגלה במימי חוף ינאי. מדובר במטען ראשון מסוגו המוכר במזרח הים התיכון, הכולל כותרות עמודים וקורות עמודים ענקיות משיש >> לפוסט המלא: https://t.co/fc5qnyLwU9 צילום: היחידה לארכיאולוגיה ימית, רשות העתיקות. pic.twitter.com/bPhN2I5wLX — רשות העתיקות – Israel Antiquities Authority (@AntiquitiesIL) May 15, 2023

The Jewish News Syndicate reported:

An enormous cargo of marble artifacts, borne in a merchant ship that was shipwrecked in a storm during the Roman Empire period, was uncovered in the coastal waters north of Netanya, the Israel Antiquities Authority announced Monday. The find, which was discovered by an experienced sea swimmer, is the first known cargo of its kind from the Eastern Mediterranean, the state-run archaeological body said. The artifacts, including huge 1,800-year-old marble architectural elements, were discovered about 220 yards offshore from Moshav Beit Yanai, about 3.7 miles north of Netanya.

The swimmer, Gideon Harris, dove about four meters underwater when he spotted the marble blocks, according to the Times of Israel. He reported his find to the Israel Antiquities Authority, which monitors the discovery and study of Israel’s ancient archeological sites.

The Times of Israel added:

According to Israel Antiquities Authority archaeologist Kobi Sharvit, the columns are part of some 44 tons of marble blocks that appear to be from the wreck of a ship that was on its way to a Roman port — potentially Ashkelon or Gaza — to unload its precious cargo. The IAA believes this sea-wrecked cargo — exposed during winter storms that brushed away centuries of sand — is the oldest of its kind known in the Eastern Mediterranean. … Sharvit, director of the IAA’s underwater archaeology unit, confirmed that there are no visible remains from the ship on the sea bottom. He said the IAA will launch an undersea excavation next week alongside students from the University of Rhode Island in the hopes of discovering waterlogged wood from under the massive marble blocks, or a nearby underwater sand dune that may have buried and preserved parts of the ship.

Tourists and members of the public occasionally make stunning archeological finds by accident in Israel. In 2016, a hiker found a rare golden coin bearing the image of Roman emperor Augustus Caesar in the Galilee.

