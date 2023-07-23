Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Recovering After Emergency Heart Surgery

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was recovering in hospital Sunday morning after being fitted with a pacemaker.

The procedure took place at Sheba Medical Centre in Tel HaShomer, his office said.

“The implant went smoothly without any complications,” said Roy Beinart, who manages the arrhythmia centre at Sheba Medical Center, Sky News reported.

“He is not in a life-threatening condition and he feels great and is returning to his daily routine.”

Netanyahu was summoned urgently on Saturday evening after a “temporary arrhythmia” was detected and doctors decided to act immediately.

In a video statement released by his office on Saturday, Netanyahu said: “A week ago I was fitted with a monitoring device. That device beeped this evening and said I must have a pacemaker and that I must do this already tonight.

“I feel great, but I need to listen to my doctors.”

A week ago, the Israeli leader was rushed to hospital after suffering from a dizzy spell, due to spending the day in 40C (104F) heat, as Breitbart News reported.

A “preliminary assessment” by doctors suggested he had suffered from dehydration, but later test results showed he was “in complete cardiac health”, and Netanyahu’s office said he was feeling “very good.”

Netanyahu is Israel’s longest-serving leader. He has served multiple terms stretching over 15 years in office. His current government took office last December.

The 73-year-old is said to be in generally good health, though he was briefly hospitalized last October after feeling unwell during prayers on Yom Kippur, a day when observant Jews fast.