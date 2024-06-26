PHOTO: IDF Shows Proof After ‘Doctors Without Borders’ Denies ‘Colleague’ Was Terrorist

Fadi Al-Wadiya (IDF)
IDF
Joel B. Pollak

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), or “Doctors Without Borders,” denied Wednesday that its “colleague,” Fadi Al-Wadiya was also an Islamic Jihad terrorist — but the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) produced photos of him in uniform.

As Breitbart News noted earlier Wednesday, Fadi Al-Wadiya was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Tuesday. He was a senior member of the Iranian-backed terror group, responsible for directing rocket attacks against Israeli civilians.

Doctors Without Borders claimed that Al-Wadiya was just a physical therapist “on his way to work.” It denied that he was a terrorist, and produced a photograph of him treating a child in Gaza in 2022.

But the IDF produced photos showing Al-Wadiya in military fatigues, wearing the Islamic Jihad uniform:

The Times of Israel noted:

The IDF said he was a prominent member of Islamic Jihad, involved in developing missiles for the terror group, as well as being an electronics and chemistry expert.

Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee, the IDF’s Arabic-language spokesman, says al-Wadiya worked for Islamic Jihad’s rocket manufacturing unit for more than 15 years.

He attaches three images showing al-Wadiya in Islamic Jihad uniform.

Israel has faced criticism during the war for airstrikes on doctors and journalists who were doing double-duty as terrorists.

