PHOTO: IDF Shows Proof After ‘Doctors Without Borders’ Denies ‘Colleague’ Was Terrorist

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), or “Doctors Without Borders,” denied Wednesday that its “colleague,” Fadi Al-Wadiya was also an Islamic Jihad terrorist — but the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) produced photos of him in uniform.

As Breitbart News noted earlier Wednesday, Fadi Al-Wadiya was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Tuesday. He was a senior member of the Iranian-backed terror group, responsible for directing rocket attacks against Israeli civilians.

Doctors Without Borders claimed that Al-Wadiya was just a physical therapist “on his way to work.” It denied that he was a terrorist, and produced a photograph of him treating a child in Gaza in 2022.

But the IDF produced photos showing Al-Wadiya in military fatigues, wearing the Islamic Jihad uniform:

The Times of Israel noted:

The IDF said he was a prominent member of Islamic Jihad, involved in developing missiles for the terror group, as well as being an electronics and chemistry expert. Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee, the IDF’s Arabic-language spokesman, says al-Wadiya worked for Islamic Jihad’s rocket manufacturing unit for more than 15 years. He attaches three images showing al-Wadiya in Islamic Jihad uniform.

#خاص صور تفند مزاعم منظمة #أطباء_بلا_حدود @msf_arabic :،معالج طبيعي في النهار ومخرب في الجهاد في الليل المدعو فادي جهاد محمد الوادية الذي تم القضاء عليه أمس والذي كان يعمل معالجًا طبيعيًا لدى منظمة “أطباء بلا حدود” عمل مخربًا بارزًا ضمن المنظومة الصاروخية التابعة للجهاد… pic.twitter.com/xc7ZSN5r4J — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) June 26, 2024

Israel has faced criticism during the war for airstrikes on doctors and journalists who were doing double-duty as terrorists.

