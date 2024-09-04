Report: Murdered Israeli Hostage Weighed Just 79 Lbs. at Death

Israeli hostage Eden Yerushalmi, 24, was found to weigh only 36 kilograms — 79 pounds — at the time of her death, having been starved by Hamas terrorists before being murdered last week, according to Israel’s Channel 12 news.

As Breitbart News reported, Yerushalmi and five other hostages, including American-Israeli Hersh Goldberg-Polin, were found dead on Saturday in a tunnel in Rafah, in southern Gaza. They had been shot in the head shortly before their bodies were discovered.

In a report Wednesday, Channel 12 said (translated via Google):

Tonight (Wednesday) we published in the main edition that the late abductee Aden Yerushalmi, who was murdered in the captivity of Hamas and her body was returned to Israel together with five other bodies of abductees, lost ten kilos while she was held hostage in the Gaza Strip, and her body returned to Israel weighing only 36 kilograms. … 24-year-old Eden from Tel Aviv was kidnapped from a Nova party in Re’im, where she worked as a bartender. She fled when the rocket fire started with several friends in several vehicles. Two friends who were in the car with her were murdered. Aden hid from the terrorists for almost four hours and waited to be rescued, during which she talked with her two older sisters. She managed to say – “Shani, they caught me”, and then the call was cut off. Eden is a resident of the Kfar Shalem neighborhood in Tel Aviv, a sports enthusiast and a sea lover.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu noted Wednesday that one million tons of aid had been delivered to Gaza since the start of the war. However, despite the provision of food and medicine to residents of Gaza — much of it taken by Hamas — very little appears to have reached the hostages, who are being starved and denied medical attention.

