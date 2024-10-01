IDF: We Will Strike Back at Iran ‘in the Place and Time We Determine’

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Tuesday night local time that it would respond to the Iranian missile attack “in the place and in the time that we determine.”

IDF Spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari addressed the nation in the immediate aftermath of an Iranian attack, the second since April. Iran reportedly fired 400 missiles, almost all of which were intercepted, with just a few missiles falling in Israel. Israelis across the entire country had been ordered into bomb shelters; shortly after Hagari’s briefing, the Home Front Command said that people could leave their shelters.

Hagari said that there had been no injuries or deaths in Israel; social media reported that one Palestinian had died in Jericho.

Social media lit up with videos of the missiles launching in Iran, flying over Jordan, and being intercepted over Israel. Fragments of the missiles were shown landing across Israel.

Some videos showed missiles or fragments flying over the Islamic holy sites in Jerusalem. One video showed an attack over the Israeli nuclear power facilities in Dimona.

The Israeli military asked the public not to share such videos, as they could help Iran identify targets and improve their trajectories.

The Iranian missile attack was the second since April, when it launched about 300 missiles and drones, which were also largely intercepted.

Iran’s own weak air defenses were exposed after Israel retaliated by targeting Iranian air defense sites. With Hezbollah weakened by Israel in Lebanon, Iran also lacks a deterrent against an Israeli counterattack.

