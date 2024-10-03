IDF Kills Terrorist Responsible for Rocket Attack on 12 Druze Arab Children

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced Wednesday that it had killed Hezbollah terrorist Khider al-Shaebia, whom it held responsible for a rocket attack in July that killed 12 Israeli Druze Arab children on a playground.

The IDF said in a statement:

On July 27, 2024, the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon fired a rocket with fifty-three kilograms of explosives at a soccer field in Majdal Shams in northern Israel. The rocket fire killed 12 innocent children playing soccer on a Saturday evening. Yesterday (Wednesday), acting on IDF intelligence, IAF fighter jets eliminated Khider al-Shaebia, the terrorist who was responsible for the attack in Majdal Shams. Khider commanded the Har Dov area in the Hezbollah terrorist organization. Khider was also responsible for hundreds of rocket and anti-tank missile launches at IDF posts in the area of Har Dov, Mount Hermon, and the northern Golan Heights. The IDF will continue to operate against the threat of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in order to defend the State of Israel.

As Breitbart News noted from the site, the rocket struck a playground near its bomb shelter, between a soccer field and a playground, killing children as they scrambled for cover.

In the immediate aftermath of the attack on Majdal Shams, the IDF killed Hezbollah’s second-in-command, Fuad Shukr, in an airstrike in Beirut, Lebanon. Shukr was also involved in the 1983 bombing of the U.S. Marines barracks in Beirut, which killed 241 U.S. servicemen.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days, available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency, now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.