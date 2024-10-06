Poll: Israelis Prefer Trump over Kamala, 54% to 24%

A poll of Israelis found that they would prefer to see former President Donald Trump elected President of the United States in November, rather than Vice President Kamala Harris, by more than a two-to-one margin.

The poll, conducted by Langer Research Associates and PORI (Public Opinion Research Israel) among 1,012 Israelis from Sep 8-22, found that 54% would like to see Trump win the U.S. election, versus 24% who would would like to see Harris win the election.

ABC News reported:

Fifty-eight percent of Israelis in the survey, conducted in September, said Trump would be better for Israel’s security, vs. 20% for Harris. If they had a vote in the U.S. election, Israelis said they’d pick Trump over Harris by a similar 54%-24%, with the rest taking a pass. To a large degree, these attitudes follow the fault lines in Israeli politics. Among people who would support parties in the ruling coalition led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if an election in Israel were today, 88% picked Trump as better for Israel’s security and 84% preferred him for the U.S. presidency — results that may reflect tensions between Netanyahu’s government and the Biden administration. Supporters of Israeli opposition parties, by contrast, split closely, 39%-37%, Harris-Trump, in preference for the presidency. That said, even opposition party supporters picked Trump over Harris as better for Israel’s security, albeit by a comparatively close 41%-32%.

Moreover, the survey found that among Jewish respondents in Israel, 58% support Trump, and only 23% support Harris.

That is a stark contrast to polls in the U.S., which show Trump trailing Harris among Jewish voters.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days, available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency, now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.