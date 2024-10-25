As Israel engages in targeted military action against Iran, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are facing backlash for prioritizing personal engagements — Biden’s weekend trip to Delaware and Harris’s Texas rally featuring Beyoncé — amid growing concerns that a lack of U.S. leadership at such a crucial moment could further destabilize the Middle East.

Israel’s current offensive actions against Iranian military sites have triggered high alert across the region, yet President Biden and Vice President Harris have remained engaged with personal and campaign-related activities, raising concerns about the administration’s handling of an escalating crisis.

The Harris “rally” in Houston tonight has been described as essentially a free Beyoncé concert in her hometown, reportedly costing the campaign millions at a time when polling shows serious challenges in key battleground states.

“At times the stadium did feel more concert than rally with light up bracelets and a DJ,” reported USA Today.

Critics argue that the absence of Harris and Biden signals a worrying lack of U.S. leadership in a moment that demands clarity, particularly given the administration’s supposed support for Israel’s security and the broader geopolitical implications of an Israel-Iran confrontation.

“Biden on his way in Delaware and Harris on stage with Beyoncé. Even though the U.S. was apparently informed the Israel strikes on Iran would begin tonight? Who is in the White House?” asked Florida Republican Rep. Mike Waltz.

“Here’s a photo of Biden sitting on the tarmac in Philadelphia on his way to vacation in Delaware. Kamala Harris is partying with Beyoncé in Houston. All while a major war breaks out in Iran,” wrote Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

“Who is running our country???” she asked.

“Israel has launched its military response to Iran and Kamala is with Beyonce, Biden is headed to Delaware,” wrote conservative radio host Mark Levin.” The vice president and president are dangerously unserious people.”

Early Saturday morning, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed they launched targeted strikes against Iranian military sites in response to sustained attacks on Israel by Iran and its proxies since October 7 last year, emphasizing their right to defend against assaults from multiple fronts, including direct attacks from Iranian territory.

Israel’s actions against Iran — targeting key assets suspected to support hostile forces within Gaza and elsewhere — underscore its intent to neutralize potential threats amid ongoing regional conflict. However, without an immediate response from the U.S., there are growing concerns that both allies and adversaries may interpret this silence as a sign of indecision or disengagement from the complex dynamics of the region.

Experts warn that without strong U.S. leadership, Iran may escalate tensions, potentially drawing the U.S. and allies closer to prolonged conflict amid growing scrutiny over the Biden-Harris administration’s Middle East strategy.

As tensions rise, Republican lawmakers demand that Biden and Harris take a stronger stance in support of Israel while working to de-escalate broader hostilities that threaten American interests.

“The Biden-Harris administration needs to speak loud and clear: The U.S. stands with Israel as it does what it needs to do to stop Iran and its proxies from trying to wipe Israel off the map,” wrote Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska.

“We should applaud Israel for doing the difficult and dangerous work of reestablishing deterrence,” he added. “Iran responds to strength and will continue to fund terrorist proxies and level strikes against Israel if it believes there are no consequences. Tonight, Iran is learning that there are consequences for its actions.”

“If Kamala wants to know who’s responsible for the crisis Israel & the world faces from Iran, take a look in the mirror,” wrote Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley. “It’s her policies that let Iran loose and gave the green light to their terrorism.”

“Israel is doing the U.S. a great service by standing up to Iran,” he added.

The matter follows a series of foreign policy failures for the Biden administration. The chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, ongoing negotiations with Iran over its nuclear program, and recent upheavals in Gaza have painted a picture of inconsistent U.S. engagement in the region.

Republican leaders, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, have argued that U.S. allies have been left vulnerable, further destabilizing the Middle East.

The absence of leadership from the Biden-Harris administration may not only embolden adversarial powers but also strain alliances critical to U.S. security interests in the region.

Joshua Klein is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jklein@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter @JoshuaKlein.