Israeli Air, Ground Forces Continue the Fight in Gaza, Lebanon

Israeli air and ground forces continue to work together in both the Gaza Strip and southern Lebanon to eliminate terrorist targets. While airstrikes make headlines, much of the war’s progress depends on the ordinary soldier.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) issued an update on Friday, noting that its combined air and ground forces were continuing the fight.

Regarding Gaza, it noted:

IDF operational activity continues throughout the Gaza Strip. In the Jabaliya area, the troops eliminated dozens of terrorists from the air and ground and conducted targeted raids on military structures. In central Gaza, the troops identified and eliminated several armed terrorists who were operating in the area. In the Rafah area, the troops identified terrorists operating within a military structure that had an underground tunnel shaft. The IAF [Israeli Air Force] then struck and eliminated the terrorists.

Regarding Lebanon, the IDF said: “Over the past day, IDF troops continued their limited, localized, and targeted activity in southern Lebanon, eliminating terrorists, locating weapons, and dismantling terrorist infrastructure sites and launchers.”

In sum, the IDF said: “Over the past day, the IAF struck over 200 terror targets belonging to Hamas in the Gaza Strip and Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, including command and control centers, launchers, and terrorist infrastructure sites.”

Many of the IDF personnel — in every branch of the service — are reservists, meaning that they have already completed their compulsory military service and are leaving jobs and families behind to fight for their country.

The number of IDF deaths so far has reached 778 as of Friday, November 1. The number of Israeli lives saved is in the millions.

