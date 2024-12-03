Che Guevara’s Daughter Says She Should ‘Be There’ Fighting with Hezbollah in Lebanon

Aleida Guevara, daughter of communist mass murderer Ernesto “Che” Guevara, recently claimed that she would like to go to Lebanon and fight against Israel alongside the Shiite jihadist terrorist group Hezbollah.

Guevara, a 64-year-old Cuban physician, made the assertions in remarks given to the pro-Hezbollah Lebanese outlet Al Mayadeen during her attendance at an “anti-fascist” far-left event organized last week by Venezuela’s socialist regime in Caracas.

Guevara spoke to Al Mayadeen on the sidelines of the event and praised Hezbollah for its “victory” against Israel over the ceasefire agreement signed between Israel and Hezbollah last week which, according to Guevara, the Shiite terrorists “forced” Israel to sign. In reality, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have eliminated much of the upper leadership structure of Hezbollah, including leader Hassan Nasrallah, severely weakening the terrorists.

“Brothers of Lebanon, I am really very proud, very proud that the people have reacted and have reached a moment of victory, of collective victory, with very courageous men and women,” Guevara said. “I really feel that I should be there, it is the strength of a people that pushes you forward.”

“Thank you very much, I know it is hard, I know the situation is difficult and that we miss the beautiful men and women of this town who are not physically here, but they are with you, they are present. They have achieved what they wanted: to arrive and triumph, and tell Israel that it will never be able to defeat the people of Lebanon, never,” she continued. “And that is my most important and most important and most beautiful thing at this moment.”

Guevara closed her remarks with her late murderous father’s catchphrase, “Until victory always, comrades.”

It remains unclear at press time if the 64-year-old woman will follow through on her expressed desire to “be there” with Hezbollah. The remarks are not the first time Aleida Guevara has offered herself as a soldier to fight against Israel.

In November 2023, one month after Hamas’ unprecedented terrorist attack on Israel and the start of the Israeli self-defense operations against the jihadist group, Guevarra offered herself to fight against Israel in Gaza — claiming at the time that she shoots “pretty well.”

“We have to go to something else. I am a pediatrician and I can act. There is no problem at all. But besides that, I’m a pretty good shot. I’m a good shot and I’m trained militarily, because I come from a military school. So and so on, I am at your disposal,” Guevara said at the time.

Guevara has not at press time joined Hamas and fought against Israel in Gaza.

The pro-Hezbollah outlet has published Guevara’s multiple anti-Israel messages, such as a public letter issued in late September in which she urged Hezbollah to “confront [and] crush” Israel, which she described as the enemy.

“A response is imperative. You must carry enough strength to defeat this enemy once and for all,” Guevara wrote, stressing that the jihadist group should “move forward with all the love and courage we possess as people to combat such a brutal enemy – an enemy that deserves no respect and does not value human life.”

Guevara is the host of her own far-left show titled “Simply with Aleida Guevara,” broadcast by Al Mayadeen’s Spanish subsidiary in collaboration with the Cuban communist regime since late 2023.

Similarly, Mariela Castro, daughter of Cuba’s nonagenarian communist dictator Raúl Castro, echoed Guevara’s assertions that Israel was “forced” to sign the ceasefire deal with Hezbollah in remarks given to Al Mayadeen on the sidelines of the Maduro regime’s “anti-fascist” event in Caracas.

“Because they succeeded, not because Biden said so, but because the Zionist entity of Israel did not have the capacity to fight it with the Israeli people, because they are not fighting for a colonial entity,” Castro said, “they are not fighting for their land, nor for their people, nor for their culture, nor for their history, because they are neither Celites, nor Hebrews, they are Europeans and Americans who are colonizing the lands of that indigenous region.”

“The whole world observes with pride and with great respect the dignity of the Lebanese community people, the dignity of the Palestinian people and of all those who are facing imperialism alone,” she continued.

Christian K. Caruzo is a Venezuelan writer and documents life under socialism. You can follow him on Twitter here.