Israel’s Population Reaches 10 Million Mark in 2024

The population of Israel reached 10 million people during 2024, according to Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics.

In a press release Tuesday, the Bureau said (translated with assistance from Google Translate):

As of December 31, 2024, the population of Israel is estimated at approximately 10.027 million inhabitants. 7.707 million are Jews and others (76.9% of the total population), 2.104 million are Arabs (21.0%), and 0.216 million are foreigners (2.1%). During 2024, the population of Israel grew by 1.1%. The population growth rate decreased compared to 2023 (the growth rate at the end of 2023 was 1.6%). The decrease is mainly due to the high number of Israelis emigrating from Israel in 2024. During the year, approximately 181 thousand babies were born (approximately 76% to Jewish and other mothers and approximately 24% to Arab mothers). The international migration balance in 2024 was negative and stood at -18.2 thousand. At the end of 2024, Israel’s population grew by approximately 112,000 people, a growth rate of 1.1%. The population grew by 129.6 thousand residents from natural increase (births minus deaths) and decreased by 18.2 thousand residents from international migration.

According to the Times of Israel, 82,700 Israelis relocated abroad during 2024, likely due to the burden of the war. That relocation meant that net migration was negative, but it could not offset the natural population growth in Israel, where fertility is high.

