Israel, Allies Intercept Iranian Drones; IDF Renews Attacks

Israel, its allies, and regional Arab countries together intercepted Iranian drones fired in retaliation for the massive Israeli airstrike launched early Friday, stopping them before they reached Israeli airspace.

As Breitbart News reported, Iran launched 100 drones at Israel after the Israeli Air Force (IAF) hit targets across Iran in a surprise attack that hit Iranian military leadership and nuclear sites in several waves.

Israelis were advised to remain near bomb shelters. However, the Jerusalem Post reported, the drones were all intercepted outside Israel — as in an earlier Iranian attack on Israel in April 2024.

The Post explained:

The IDF’s Home Front Command rescinded the order to stay near sheltered areas nationwide on Friday morning, following a reduced threat analysis after the military said it intercepted drones launched from Iran.

The IDF has not officially confirmed that every single drone was shot down, and there could be many more launched, but at this time, enough were shot down to make the home front instructions temporarily more lenient. The instructions could quickly become strict again at some point if and when Iran launches another large attack.Israel shot down the drones by scrambling aircraft as soon as Iran was confirmed to have launched the drones. As in April 2024, several countries reportedly participated in shooting down Iranian drones that crossed into their airspace:

Meanwhile, Israel continued its assault on Iran’s remaining air defenses. The IDF said in a statement:

In recent hours, Israeli Air Force fighter jets, guided by precise intelligence from the Intelligence Directorate, completed a large-scale strike against the aerial defense array of the Iranian regime in western Iran. As part of the strikes, dozens of radars and surface-to-air missile launchers were destroyed. Throughout the war, the IDF has systematically targeted the aerial defense systems of the Iranian regime and its proxies across the Middle East. These strikes enhance the Israeli Air Force’s freedom of aerial operation.

Israel was said to have neared complete air supremacy over Iran, meaning that it would be able to attack Iranian targets at will.

