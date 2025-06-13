Nolte: Trump Brilliantly Threads the Needle to Annihilate Iran’s Nuke Program

President Trump released a statement via his Truth Social account early Friday morning urging Iran to make a deal or face “even more brutal” attacks from Israel in the coming days.

It was a brilliant statement in several ways.

First, Trump dug his toe in the dirt and basically said: Listen, we tried to help you. We really tried. Now look at what you’ve done. You’re all getting killed, and that’s a dang shame.

“I gave Iran chance after chance to make a deal… I told them it would be much worse than anything they know, anticipated, or were told,” he wrote, adding that “the United States makes the best and most lethal military equipment anywhere in the World, BY FAR, and that Israel has a lot of it… And they know how to use it.”

He continued: “Certain Iranian hardliners spoke bravely, but they didn’t know what was about to happen. They are all DEAD now, and it will only get worse!”

Trump then pivoted to a hammer wrapped in velvet, telling Iran there is still time to stop the attacks by making a deal to give up its nuclear program.

“There has already been great death and destruction, but there is still time to make this slaughter, with the next already planned attacks being even more brutal, come to an end,” Trump warned, continuing: “Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left, and save what was once known as the Iranian Empire. No more death, no more destruction, JUST DO IT, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE. God Bless You All!”

The Trump administration’s handling of Israel’s (wise) decision to launch this long overdue attack on the terrorist state of Iran and its deadly nuclear program (including Iran’s nuclear scientists), has been brilliant.

First, Trump made a big play to try and convince Iran to make a deal. He warned the mullahs (and the world) that this was Iran’s last chance. He knew they would refuse. We all knew they would refuse, and they did. And now Israel is saving the world by ensuring Iran doesn’t get a nuke. Hell, Israel might even end up liberating millions of Iranians who’ve been enslaved by this Islamic theocracy for nearly fifty years.

Second, with a wink-wink followed by a nudge-nudge, Trump gave Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the okay to launch an attack that the IDF has obviously been meticulously planning for years.

This is indeed the time for action against Iran. The planets have aligned. America has a president who stands by Israel, understands the threat Iran poses, and isn’t interested in the kind of dangerous, pointy-headed nonsense Barry Obama pursued. Unlike the left, Trump has no sympathy for Islamic extremists. The other planet that aligned was Netanyahu as prime minister. This is a leader who wants to leave office with a legacy of securing Israel forever.

The next planet to align was the October 7, 2023, massacre of 1,179 Israelis committed by Iran’s proxies in Hamas. In the starkest terms, we saw the threat Israel faces from a terrorist organization and ideology that cannot be appeased, that only thirsts for the extinction of Israel and every Jew on the planet.

The final planet to align was a virulent outbreak of antisemitism among the Western left, including here in America. This ignorant, indefensible hatred of a people who wish only to be left alone again brought home that time might not be on Israel’s side to take action.

And so, after Israel launched its devastating strikes Thursday night, the needle was threaded…

Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio rushed out to assure everyone that America has nothing to do with the attacks on Iran. Hey, we tried to make peace. This is between Iran and Israel. My name’s Paul, and this is between y’all.

The truth, though, is that we’re already greatly aiding Israel by NOT doing what every Republican and Democrat has done for the last 80 years — demand an immediate cease-fire that only hands Israel’s enemies a win. And my guess — and this is just a guess — is that behind the scenes, we are giving Israel all the collected and real-time intelligence we can. At least I hope we are, because Israel and Netanyahu are on the side of the angels.

Meanwhile, Trump continues to publicly play peacemaker by imploring Iran to make a deal, when he knows they never will, which puts the blame of the war on them.

This is Trump once again playing fourth-level chess. He’s cut off domestic criticism of involving America in yet another Middle East war. He delegitimizes any overseas attack on Americans. That doesn’t mean the attacks won’t happen, but America cannot be blamed for a provocation. He’s a winner if Iran does come to the table and agrees to truly denuclearize. If Iran doesn’t come to the table, the world wins if Israel wipes out their nuclear program, and the world really wins if Iran is freed from its theocratic mullahs.

Again, I have no inside information, but my guess is that Trump and Netanyahu have been game-planning and refining this political and military strategy/strike for months and months, starting even before the November election. The result is that Trump maneuvered America and himself into a win-win situation, Iran into a lose-lose situation, and Netanyahu into a place where he can finally act conclusively.

A lot can go wrong in a war, but so far, so good, and I wish Israel only success followed by everlasting peace.

