Leading members of Congress and progressive activists erupted on social media following President Donald Trump’s announcement that the United States had launched airstrikes against Iran.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) stated, “Dear colleagues: Don’t make another mistake in dragging our country into another war,” Tlaib tweeted. “You can stop the President and the war mongers in Congress by signing on to our War Powers Resolution.”

“Trump struck Iran without any authorization of Congress,” Ro Khanna (D-CA) posted. “We need to immediately return to DC and vote on @RepThomasMassie and my War Powers Resolution to prevent America from being dragged into another endless Middle East war.”

Massie, a libertarian-leaning Republican, joined Democrats in blasting the strikes, writing, “This is not Constitutional,” in response to Trump’s post.

Former DNC Vice Chair David Hogg also weighed in,“What happened to no new wars?” Hogg asked. “Also how are we paying for this? If we can’t afford to spend trillions on healthcare we sure as hell can’t afford to spend trillions on another endless war.”

Former Florida Democrat Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell fumed,“The President of the United States just informed the world on a Truth Social tweet the US has bombed Iran,” she wrote. “Only Congress, under the Constitution, has the authority to declare war Congress must demand that the President inform and coordinate any military action and explain to the American people why he’s brought our country into war.”

Commentator and former congressional candidate Cenk Uygur added, “You know who’s not anti-war? Someone who starts a war. Fuck Trump.”

Rep. Summer Lee (D-PA) declared:

Trump is acting fully outside of his authority and is once again trampling on the Constitution. This is an illegal and terrifying escalation. Dropping bombs on Iran brings us closer to war, not peace, and he is putting millions of lives at stake. Congress must immediately pass our War Powers Resolution to rein him in.

Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL) commented, “Bombs 3 nuclear sites and then says “Now is the time for peace”? This is an escalation that will lead to more death. Congress must reconvene immediately to stop the President from pushing us into war.”