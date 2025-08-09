Former AOC Campaign Worker Charged with Making Terrorist Threat Against Jews at NY High School

New York police have arrested a Brooklyn woman who worked as a youth organizer for “Squad” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on charges she made a terrorist threat against a public high school because it has Jewish students.

According to reporting by the New York Post, the threat by Iman Abdul, 27, came in the form of a since deleted Instagram post Thursday for her 25,000 followers which featured the location of Leon M. Goldstein High School for the Sciences in Manhattan Beach on Google Maps and a disturbing caption:

“If anyone needs a public school in NYC to attack for whatever reason… Lexus driving Israhell (sic) loving Zionisits (sic) Ziall attend here,” her post read.

“They’ve all gone on ‘Birthright,’” she added, referring to a program that offers free trips to Israel for Jewish young adults.

Abdul was flagged by StopAntisemitism, a U.S.-based advocacy group, which posted her images on X.

Officers from the New York Police Department arrested Abdul at her Brooklyn home on Friday. She’s been charged with “making a terroristic threat, acting in a manner injurious to a child, aggravated harassment, and making a threat of mass harm,” according to the Post’s exclusive coverage.

The newspaper reported that Abdul worked on the Democratic primary campaigns of “socialist” politicians Cortez and state Sen. Julia Salazar (D) in the summer of 2018. She was a paid canvasser for Salazar, the lawmaker told the Post.

In a 2019 interview at City College of NY, where she was a student majoring in childhood education, sociology, and Latino studies, Abdul described herself as a director of a youth–led group advocating for “desegregation” of city schools.

Tova Plaut, a Department of Education pre-K staffer and Jewish activist, told the Post, “A map. A pin. A call to harm Jews, fellow New Yorkers, children, teachers. This isn’t just dangerous. It’s evil. Jew-hatred doesn’t stop with a threat. It escalates,” she said. “We need immediate and unequivocal action. I am outraged and horrified that a NYC school was publicly marked for attack simply because of its Jewish population.”

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch confirmed that the department’s intelligence unit was quickly alerted to the threat, Post sources said.

Israel advocate Uri Cohen also cited Abdul’s post, calling it “full with other antisemitic content” in an X post that has racked up more than 500,000 views and comments.

He also shared a video from Abdul’s X account showing the woman mocking complaints to police and laughing as she claimed Zionists were reporting her for exercising “freedom of speech.”

The Post could not reach Abdul for comment.