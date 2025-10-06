Greta Thunberg to Be Deported to Sweden After 2nd Flotilla Arrest

Swedish climate activist-turned-Hamas sympathizer Greta Thunberg is set to be deported from Israel on Monday after her second arrest for joining a “flotilla” attempting to run the blockade against the terror group.

Both Egypt and Israel have maintained a blockade against Gaza for years in an effort to prevent Hamas from obtaining weapons. Hamas still manages to smuggle weapons and to repurpose civilian imports for terror.

Thunberg was detained last week after the Israeli navy stopped dozens of boats, with little sign of the so-called “humanitarian aid” the activists claimed that they were transporting.

The Times of Israel reports:

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg will be among more than 70 people of different nationalities to leave Israel on Monday after they were seized aboard an intercepted Gaza aid flotilla. Most, if not all, those being released from Israeli detention will be flown to Greece, where they will be able to get flights to their home countries, their respective governments said on Sunday. … Meanwhile, a new nine-boat flotilla organized by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition is also expected to approach Gaza soon and be intercepted by the Israeli Navy. The mission, said to include about 100 activists on one of the boats, set sail from Italy about a week ago and was approaching the coast of Egypt’s Alexandria, its live-tracker showed Saturday.

After she was arrested in June for taking part in the previous flotilla, Thunberg claimed that she had been “kidnapped” by Israel. Others have echoed the claim that they were “abducted” by Israel, since they were arrested in international waters.

After the South African government called the flotilla detainees “abductees,” a South African Jewish organization noted that the only real “abductees” were the Israeli hostages in Gaza.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of The Zionist Conspiracy Wants You, now available on Amazon. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.