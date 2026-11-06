Report: Iran Sends ‘Nuclear Proposal’ to U.S. via Qatar

A senior Iranian official told Reuters on Thursday that his regime has sent a “nuclear proposal” to the United States via intermediaries in Qatar.

The Iranian source said the proposal stipulates the United States must unconditionally capitulate to Tehran’s “seven demands” before the proposal can be considered. Iranian security chief Mohsen Rezaei made a similar comment while visiting Russia on Thursday for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“On the issue of diplomacy, ​we have announced seven conditions to the Americans. As long as they ‌do ⁠not execute our seven conditions, we will neither open the Strait of Hormuz nor have negotiations,” Rezaei declared.

Emboldened by the Democrat Party’s victory in the United States’ midterm elections, Iranian Supreme National Security Council Deputy Secretary Ali Bagheri said on Friday that his regime will demand immediate and extensive concessions from the United States before engaging in further negotiations.

“It is the right of the Islamic Republic of Iran not to be satisfied with the Americans’ paper commitments before entering a new arena of diplomacy. Iran must see with its own eyes the practical actions of the United States, and once these actions are observed, the ground will be open for opening a new chapter,” Bagheri said.

Bagheri also pushed the regime’s narrative that the U.S. disrupted the agreement reached in the June Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), although it was clearly Iran that broke the agreement by attacking civilian ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s “seven conditions” are essentially the U.S. side of the MOU from June, with absolutely no reciprocal obligations for Iran. In other words, Tehran expects the United States to give it everything promised by the MOU while Iran continues to violate the agreement with impunity, until further U.S. concessions persuade the regime to make additional promises.

The seven conditions include an immediate halt to all American and Israeli military action in the Middle East, especially Israel’s operation against the Hezbollah terrorists of Lebanon; immediate and complete lifting of the U.S. naval blockade against Iran; immediate lifting of all U.S. sanctions against Iran; the release of all Iranian financial assets frozen in overseas banks; the removal of most U.S. military forces from the Middle East; payment of war reparations to Iran; and concrete steps to ensure the U.S. can never launch military action against Iran again.

Iranian armed forces chief of staff Maj. Gen. Ali Abdollahi on Tuesday floated a modified version of Iran’s demand that would require five of the seven conditions to be met immediately and unconditionally by the United States, including the end of all U.S. and Israeli military operations, lifting sanctions and the blockade, unfreezing Iranian assets, and paying war reparations.

Abdollahi also said the U.S. must recognize Iran’s total sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, and accept Iran’s plans to extract “fees” from international shipping.

The Iranian official who spoke to Reuters did not say much about the “nuclear proposal” Iran was willing to consider after its seven demands are met. Other Iranian officials have described them as “concrete proposals,” but have refused to provide details.

The leftist newspaper the New York Times (NYT) reported on Tuesday that a growing number of hardline Iranian clerics are urging the regime to repudiate the farcical “fatwa against nuclear weapons” issued by former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in 2003 and begin openly developing nuclear bombs, so it is possible that Iran’s “concrete nuclear proposal” is nothing more than a vague promise to leave Khamenei’s “religious order” in place – while continuing to develop large stockpiles of uranium to near-weapons-grade levels.