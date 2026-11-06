Democrat James Talarico Supports Terminating Filibuster: ‘Jim Crow Relic’

Senator-elect James Talarico (D-TX) confirmed that he supports terminating the filibuster, explaining that the filibuster, “which is not in the Constitution,” is a “Jim Crow relic.”

During an interview on NBC News, Talarico was asked about how in a recent ad from Elon Musk’s America PAC, the ad makes “three specific allegations based on past comments” Talarico has made. Talarico, who defeated Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) in the race for Texas’s U.S. Senate race, was asked about where he stands on the filibuster and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“Elon Musk, the richest man on the planet, spending what, $200 million to call you weird. America PAC has a new ad out, and he makes three specific allegations based on past comments you’ve made, I want you to respond to briefly. He says in the Senate, you would vote to abolish the filibuster?” host Ryan Chandler said.

“Yes. I believe that the majority has the right to govern in this country,” Talarico responded. “The filibuster, which is not in the Constitution, it’s a Jim Crow relic — it is leading the gridlock in our nation’s capital. It’s why we can’t bring down the cost of groceries, and gas, and utilities, and healthcare. It’s why we can’t get this economy back on track. And, so I believe the majority, whether it’s a Democratic majority or a Republican majority should have the right to govern.”

PBS News reported that the “filibuster is a longstanding parliamentary tool that halts action on most bills unless 60 senators in the 100-member chamber vote to move forward”:

The filibuster is a longstanding parliamentary tool that halts action on most bills unless 60 senators in the 100-member chamber vote to move forward. Over the years, it has stymied policy priorities for Democrats and Republicans alike, and Trump has been complaining about the maneuver since his first White House term.

Talarico’s comments come as President Donald Trump has called for Senate Republicans to abolish the filibuster in order to pass the SAVE America Act. In a past post on Truth Social from April, Trump questioned “how much abuse” Senate Republicans can take before they terminate the filibuster.

“How much abuse can the Republican Senate take from the Radical Left Lunatics in the form of Democrat Senators, before the BLOW UP (TERMINATE!) THE FILIBUSTER, and approve things at a record clip, including The Save America Act, that would be unthinkable without the Filibuster Termination???” he wrote at the time.

Trump continued to warn that Democrats would terminate the filibuster “on the first hour of their first day.”