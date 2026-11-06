Ted Cruz: ‘Texas Will Be Red Again’

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) reacted to Tuesday’s wave election that favored Democrats.

Cruz predicted that after Democrats swept statewide in his home state, Texas would return to the GOP column.

“You look at Europe, Europe has been committing cultural suicide, and Europe is in many ways about 10 years foreshadowing what the radical left, where they want to take America,” he said. “That being said, this week, we had an election on Tuesday that a lot of the voters expressed anger, they expressed frustration. Their life has gotten more difficult, meeting day-to-day needs. At the end of the day, if you’re failing at the kitchen table, you’re not getting the job done. And millions of voters in Texas and all across the country, they express that profoundly. I will say to every elected Republican, we need to listen to what the voters said, listen to their frustration, and be working to lower gas prices, lower food prices, lower interest rates — help people succeed and provide for their families. They can worry about everything else after they’re able to meet their basic needs. That being said, look, the last two days in Texas, as I’ve traveled the state, I’ve just encountered people who are grieving. They’re in shock.”

“They may have been angry, but they did not anticipate this tidal wave nationwide electing radicals to the Senate, giving the Democrats a stranglehold on the Senate and Texas flipping blue,” Cruz continued. “I mean, there is — I went to Best Buy this afternoon. I walked in, and three people there were almost in tears expressing shock. What has happened to our state? And, Sean, I want people at home to hear me. We are going to turn Texas around. Texas will be red again, and we are going to turn this country around. As tragic as the election results were, and unfortunately, everyone who was pissed off at high prices, things are about to get much worse because the policies of the radicals they elected, they don’t want gas prices at $4, $5, $6. They want them at $10, $12, $15. They want to ban the gasoline engine.”

“Every cost you pay, if the Democrats have their way, they’re going to drive costs up,” he added. “And so, in this darkness, perhaps the one silver lining, as we know, the Democrats are going to overreach. They’re going to overreach in Texas. They’re going to overreach in Washington. That’s going to do a lot of damage to Americans and Texans. And I grieve for that. But out of that damage, we are going to turn this country aroun,d and we’re going to do it by actually standing up for free market principles, standing up for jobs, standing up for people’s families, standing up for common sense against the Marxist and Islamists who are now driving the agenda in the Democrat Party.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor