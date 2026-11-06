One Officer Dead, Three Wounded After Shootout in Gun-Controlled Colorado

One officer was killed and three others wounded in a shootout with a suspect Thursday in Lakewood, Colorado, around 9:30 p.m.

CBS News reported that 911 was called over a “suspicious person” and officers arrived to find him boarding a public transportation bus. KDVR noted that “the suspect was allegedly connected to a hit-and-run earlier on Thursday.”

When law enforcement approached the suspect, he drew a gun and opened fire, striking four of the officers, one of them fatally.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) released a statement on the death of the officer:

Law enforcement put their lives on the line for our safety every day, and I am heartbroken to learn that a Lakewood Police Agent was killed in the line of duty this evening. My heart goes out to their family and friends. My thoughts are also with the three agents who are still receiving care at area hospitals, as well as the civilian who was wounded, and I wish them a full and speedy recovery. Thank you to law enforcement who run into danger to keep us safe and to protect our communities.

The suspect was killed in the exchange of gunfire.

Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety ranks Colorado the number 11th state in the Union for gun control stringency. The controls include a red flag law, a concealed carry permit requirement, gun storage laws, a “Glock switch” ban, a bump stock ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, “Ghost gun” regulations, and more.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.