Polling shows 40-year-high inflation and record high gas prices will impact the midterm elections far more greatly than January 6.

Only 32 percent of voters said January 6 would have a “major” impact on their midterm election vote, according to a Monday Politico/Morning Consult poll.

Thirty-two percent said January 6 would have a “major” impact, while 18 percent said it would have a minor impact. Fifty percent said January 6 would have no impact on the election.

While some votes are impacted by January 6, respondents from a June ABC News poll revealed that inflation and gas prices would more heavily impact their vote.

Here is a Google Trends comparison for searches over the last four hours on the topics of January 6 (blue) and gasoline (red). This tells you all you need to know. pic.twitter.com/O0CuJ1Znwu — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 13, 2022

Eighty percent of citizens believe inflation is an “extremely/very important” factor in how they will vote in midterm elections. Seventy-four percent said the same about gas prices.

Democrats have been trying to use January 6 to distract from President Joe Biden’s terrible economic news.

On Monday, gas prices reached a sixteenth consecutive record-day high. The average price for gas is now above $5.00 per gallon. On Friday, inflation reached a 41-year-high, as consumer prices rose 8.6 percent in May, exceeding expectations that inflation had peaked in March.

For all those "expert" charts trying to explain the rise in #gasprices since 2020, I made the actual chart explaining gas prices for you. pic.twitter.com/LhydcLeY6T — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) March 10, 2022

Biden has claimed gas prices and inflation are a result of the war in Ukraine, but the data suggests otherwise, according to GasBuddy. Inflation and gas prices were already soaring before Biden was unable to block Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with sanctions.

"I’ll take responsibility instead of blaming others."

— Joe Biden, 2020 pic.twitter.com/PNG1F5EN85 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 31, 2022

Inflation will cost families an additional $5,520 per year, increasing from a projection in March, according to Moody’s. According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), Americans will pay $450 more for gas in 2022 than they did last year on an inflation-adjusted basis.

