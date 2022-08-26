Wisconsin Senate Candidate Mandela Barnes Supports Green New Deal

Wisconsin Senate Democrat candidate Mandela Barnes supports the Green New Deal, which would destroy the American economy to reshape it into a socialist utopia.

“The Green New Deal is the path to get us there, but we have to think so much deeper and so much broader,” Barnes said nine months ago at the winning Wisconsin U.S. Senate forum, which the Republican National Committee’s research team unearthed.

“We have a real opportunity in front of us to get this done,” he added.

Barnes, who serves as the Democrat lieutenant governor of Wisconsin, is campaigning against Republican Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) in a state that barely went blue, doing so by less than one point in 2020. Johnson has been instrumental in the congressional investigation of the Biden family business scheme.

Johnson’s campaign spokesperson, Alexa Henning, told Breitbart News that Barnes’ potential implementation of Green New Deal policies would “cost hundreds of thousands of dollars for Wisconsin families.”

“Mandela Barnes tries to hide his complete endorsement for the far left’s radical policies, just like he tries to hide from the press,” she added. “But he cannot hide from his own words of support for policies like defunding ICE and defund the police, low bail, higher taxes, and the Green New Deal,” she said.

Wisconsin Democrat Senate candidate Mandela Barnes says he supports the Green New Deal, but "we have to think so much deeper and so much broader." A Green New Deal would be a disaster for Wisconsin's agricultural industry and economy. pic.twitter.com/phRlH7BvCC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 26, 2022

Barnes’ comments on the Green New Deal come as he has also suggested urgent action must be deployed to end global warming associated with racism.

“In order to address this crisis and the environmental injustices associated with it, we must take urgent action, and we must ensure those actions are equitable and inclusive—anything less will continue the long pattern of environmental racism we have witnessed in this country,” Barnes said.

“Urgent” climate action is not Barnes’ only radicalism. He has also advocated for abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), permitting driver’s licenses for illegal immigrants, giving in-state college tuition to illegal immigrants, and defunding “over-bloated” police departments. He favors an entirely government-run healthcare system, canceling the Senate filibuster, and packing the Supreme Court.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.