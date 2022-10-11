Democrat Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman was exposed by the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) on Tuesday for claiming his soft-on-crime policies are a political asset, a video exclusively released to Breitbart News shows.

“I’m actually a Democrat, and I’m running on my record on crime,” Fetterman said in Bucks County on October 9th, the video’s footage shows:

“We could pull one third of our prison population out of jail and not make anyone less safe,” Fetterman says in another clip. “And I don’t know why we wouldn’t all want that?” he continues in a third.

Fetterman has pushed for decriminalizing heroin and creating drug dens where individuals can legally get high. He has supported ending cash bail. In 2018, Fetterman advocated for arresting criminals another day if they run away from police.

The video shows Fetterman advocating for abolishing prison sentences of life without parole. When asked by Jason Flom on Righteous Convictions in 2021 what he would do with a magic wand, Fetterman responded he would end prison sentences of “life without parole.”

Jonathan Turcotte, NRSC’s rapid response director, told Breitbart News that Fetterman “isn’t running on his record on crime – he’s running from it.”

“He’s lying to Pennsylvanians about his support for radical ideas like releasing 1/3 of the state’s prisoners, decriminalizing drugs ‘across the board’ and ending cash bail,” Turcotte added. “The truth is Fetterman has a dangerous record on crime that includes voting to release violent criminals.”

