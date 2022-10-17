Georgia gubernatorial Democrat and pro-defund police candidate Stacey Abrams claimed in Monday night’s debate, “I support law enforcement.”

Abrams’s record shows otherwise.

When asked by CNN, “So yes to some defunding [of the police],” Abrams replied, “We have to reallocate resources, so yes!”

Meanwhile, Abrams has spent over $1.2 million on private security since her gubernatorial candidacy began in December.

Abrams’s statement that she would defund police while spending large on personal security is not all. She has also acknowledged she was “honored” to become co-chair of the Black Voices for Black Justice Fund, a radical Democrat justice organization that handed thousands of dollars to “defund police” activists who want to abolish the police.

In addition, Abrams currently is a board member and governor of the Marguerite Casey Foundation and received at least $52,500 in income from the foundation, which created a coalition that showered funds to defund the police groups.

In June, Abrams held a fundraiser with radical actress Stephanie Beatriz, who gave at least $10,000 to the bail fund group “Community Justice Exchange,” whose mission is to eliminate prisons and abolish police.

Abrams claimed during the debate that she is supported by a few sheriffs but that she does not “plan to list every person who supports” her.

Stacey Abrams claims she actually does have support from law enforcement, she just doesn't make it her "plan to list every person who supports" her. Actually, more than 100 Georgia sheriffs have CONDEMNED Abrams over ties to a 'defund the police' foundation. pic.twitter.com/M5yjVc7ISA — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 17, 2022

RNC Spokesperson Garrison Douglas slammed Abrams after the debate as a “liar” and a Democrat candidate that supports defunding the police activists.

“Stacey Abrams’ unyielding support for Joe Biden’s disastrous inflation-boosting agenda, defund the police activists and radical pandemic politics has no place in Georgia and will be rejected this November,” he said in a statement.