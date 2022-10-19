Glenn Youngkin to Campaign for Republican Kari Lake in Arizona

Governor Glenn Youngkin of Virginia (R) will campaign for Republican candidate for Arizona governor Kari Lake on Wednesday.

Youngkin is set to participate in two campaign events with Lake. The two will appear together at a rally in Tucson before heading to a rally in Scottsdale.

Youngkin recently appeared in an interview on CNN to defend his endorsement of Kari Lake in which he advocated for making the GOP a big-tent party “where we are not shunning people and excluding them, because we don’t agree on everything.”

“What Arizona deserves is a Republican governor who will keep taxes down, who will support school choice, who will bring companies into the economy to create opportunity,” Youngkin remarked during the interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper.

Youngkin is the latest national political figure who has come to campaign in Arizona, where some of the country’s most high-profile Senate and gubernatorial races are taking place. Tulsi Gabbard, who recently defected from the Democratic Party, calling it “an elitist cabal of warmongers,” joined Kari Lake, as well as Republican candidate for Senate Blake Masters, for a campaign stop in Chandler, Arizona, on Tuesday.

Former President Trump also hosted a rally in Arizona which featured remarks from Kari Lake and Blake Masters.

.@KariLake: "Have you heard [Katie Hobbs is] refusing to do debates? [She's] not gonna do debates…I'm doing just the opposite because let's face it, when you're campaigning for Governor this is a job interview. And I'm taking this job interview on the road!" pic.twitter.com/tyCdXNsP6V — Kari Lake (@KariLake) October 9, 2022

Youngkin, who also campaigned with Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, has traveled the country campaigning on behalf of Republican gubernatorial candidates. The Virginia governor has campaigned for Derek Schmidt in Kansas, as well as for Paul LePage, the Republican gubernatorial candidate in Maine.

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com.