Republican Senate challenger Adam Laxalt has a one-point lead over Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) among likely voters in Nevada’s Senate race, a Thursday CBS poll found.

Laxalt’s one-point lead is within the margin of error. Yet Laxalt has led the race in seven of the last eight polls with an average lead of nearly two points. Cortez Masto has outspent Laxalt by about $9 million, according to third quarter fundraising totals.

With 19 days until election day, the Nevada Senate race seems to be defined by soaring inflation and the poor economy. The greatest issues for Nevada voters are the economy (84 percent), inflation (82 percent), crime (69 percent), illegal immigration (60 percent), and election integrity (58 percent).

Ninety-five percent of respondents believe soaring inflation has either been a hardship (40 percent), difficult (36 percent), or inconvenient (19 percent). Only five percent say inflation has had no impact.

Gas prices, which have fueled inflation, are also a factor in the race. Ninety-four percent of respondents said gas prices have had an impact on their families. Only six percent said soaring pain at the pump has had no impact on them. The state average price of gas is $5.14, nearly a dollar and a half more than the national average.

A plurality of 43-42 percent of respondents believe Cortez Masto’s policies have hurt them, a negative metric for the incumbent, which indicates the election may be a referendum on Cortez Masto.

Laxalt is more trusted on the economy. A plurality of voters (40-36 percent) said Laxalt would shore up the economic issues facing the state, while Cortez Masto’s policies (45-37 percent) would result in worse economic circumstances.

When asked about crime, a plurality of voters (41-35 percent) say Laxalt would make Nevada safer, while Cortez Masto’s policies were would make Nevadians less safe (38-27 percent).

Concerning immigration, 55 percent say border security should be stronger. Only 26 percent say there should be less border security. Nineteen percent state it is about right.

A plurality (40 percent) believe illegal migrants have made Nevada worse off. Thirty-nine percent believe they have made no impact on the state, while 21 percent say they have made Nevada better.

The poll sampled 1,057 registered voters in Nevada from October 14-19, 2022, with a 4.4-point margin of error.

Disclosure: Breitbart News is represented by Cooper & Kirk, PLLC. Adam Laxalt is a partner at Cooper & Kirk. He is not actively engaged or working on any matters for Breitbart News.

