Ron DeSantis Endorses Gen. Don Bolduc in New Hampshire Senate Race

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), one of the most popular governors in the nation, endorsed Gen. Don Bolduc in New Hampshire’s Senate race against Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH).

“The U.S. Senate doesn’t need any more Biden ‘Yes Men,'” DeSantis wrote on Twitter. “@GenDonBolduc will be a Senator New Hampshire can count on to fight reckless spending and work to get costs under control.”

“He will do what’s best for the people of his state,” he concluded.

DeSantis’s backing of Gen. Bolduc follows a string of endorsements from Republicans:

Former President Donald Trump

Sheriff Chris Connelly (Hillsborough County)

Sheriff John Simonds ( Sullivan County)

Sheriff Bill Wright (Belknap County)

Sheriff Chuck Massahos ( Rockingham County)

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY)

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC)

Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN)

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX)

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR)

New Hampshire Asian Americans

Senate Conservatives Fund

Tulsi Gabbard

Newt Gingrich

New England Police Benevolent Association

Scott Brown

SEAL PAC

Recent polling shows that Gen. Bolduc has gained 13 points in six weeks to take a two point lead.

According to Thursday’s Trafalgar Group, among Hispanics, Bolduc leads 70.2 – 17.7 percent over Hassan. Among black voters, Hassan only holds a 19.9-point lead (34.7 – 54.6 percent). Among white voters, Bolduc leads (46.9 – 46.4 percent).

The general also polled better than the incumbent in every age demographic except 65 and older, likely due to her history as a former governor of the Granite State.

On Friday, Politico flipped the race from a “lean” Democrat to a “tossup.” RealClearPolitics on Tuesday also changed its forecast in favor of Gen. Bolduc, predicting the race to be a GOP win.

The Granite State Senate race is one of seven highly contested battleground states that will determine which party controls the Senate. To retake the high chamber, Republicans need to hold Wisconsin and Pennsylvania and retake either Arizona, Nevada, Washington State, New Hampshire, or Georgia to have a one-seat majority in the Senate.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.