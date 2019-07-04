Russian President Putin Signs INF Treaty Suspension into Law

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday signed a bill that formally suspends Russia’s involvement in the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF).

Putin signaled that he is ready to withdraw from another arms control agreement, the NewSTART Treaty, if the U.S. does not negotiate an extension.

The United States accused Russia of repeatedly violating the 1987 treaty, which the U.S. also saw as outmoded because it did not cover 21st Century missile threats such as China, Iran, and North Korea. President Donald Trump said in February that the U.S. would withdraw from the treaty in February.

“The United States has fully adhered to the INF Treaty for more than 30 years, but we will not remain constrained by its terms while Russia misrepresents its actions,” Trump said.

Trump added the U.S. was ready to engage with Russia on new arms control negotiations that would meet America’s current needs.

Putin suspended Russian participation in the INF Treaty in March as Russia lobbed counter-accusations that America was the party that repeatedly violated the agreement. Contrary to these Russian claims, the United States announced in March that it would soon begin flight tests for the first missiles that would have violated the INF.

Putin said on Thursday that he discussed arms control with President Trump on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan last week and thought there was a chance negotiations between Moscow and Washington could soon resume.

“We have no intention of getting involved in such a race, but we also have an obligation to ensure our security,” the Russian president insisted.